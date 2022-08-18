Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Cyberbullying, how parents can protect children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an especially cruel form of harassment that targets young people, and according to some statistics, typically makes its young victims twice as likely to attempt suicide. As many as 15 percent of the children who deal with this form of bullying prefer...
brproud.com
Students returning to class at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday, August 22, marks the return of classes at LSU. A large freshman class is making its way around campus on Monday. Over 8,000 students were welcomed to campus ten days ago. If you plan to be around campus on Monday, be prepared for...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders opens for business in Prairieville this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Smalls Sliders is opening a location in Prairieville. The first day of business is set for Thursday, August 25. The newest Smalls Sliders is located at 17329 Airline Hwy. “We know how excited the Prairieville community will be to slide thru their very own Smalls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Subway super fans can ‘eat fresh’ with special September subscription
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most U.S. consumers are used to subscribing to their favorite streaming services, but now some foodies will be able to subscribe to their favorite sandwiches. Subway is offering super fans a new subscription pass for its footlong subs. The $15 pass, known as a...
brproud.com
Ochsner moving COVID vaccine clinic to O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ochsner Health officials say it will soon move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the O’Neal campus. The clinic is set to close on Monday, Aug. 29 before reopening at 1759 Physician Park Drive, Suite C on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Ochsner Health in Baton...
brproud.com
BREC urges public to enter Dog Days of Summer Photo Contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Is it possible that you have the cutest dog in Baton Rouge?. Most locals with canine companions would probably agree that they do, and these are probably the very same individuals who should enter a related contest sponsored by the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC).
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
U.S. banks warn of recent uptick in digital money movement fraud
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Customers of banks that use a digital payment network called Zelle are being warned about a recent scam. Financial experts say some banks are reporting an uptick in digital money movement fraud. In these cases, scammers are contacting the bank’s customers and requesting payment...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Fire Dept. prepares for upcoming football season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the LSU Tigers prepare for their Championship run during the 2022-2023 football season, members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) are engaging in specialized training courses to ensure that all of Tiger Stadium’s football games will be safe. Local firefighters and...
brproud.com
Gov. Edwards: Millions for flood mitigation projects approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Millions were recently approved for mitigation projects in Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will be dedicating $100 million in federal funding for 28 flood mitigation projects along with another $100 million as a funding opportunity for local and regional projects. “As we...
brproud.com
Hundreds of pounds of prohibited items intercepted at Baton Rouge Airport in 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a busy year for the Transportation Security Administration at Baton Rouge Airport. TSA says that between January 4 and August 15, “390 pounds of prohibited items have been intercepted” at security. Transportation Security Administration provided a breakdown of what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
brproud.com
Lawn mower to blame for ruptured gas line on Marc Antony Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Side Fire Department was at the scene of a gas leak on Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, “There was a ruptured gas line in the 1200 block of Marc Antony Dr.”. A lawn mower caused this gas...
brproud.com
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
brproud.com
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
brproud.com
Porch pirates caught on camera, wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of taking delivered packages from a Prairieville home’s porch. The sheriff’s office said the two accused thieves were caught on camera. To view the surveillance footage, click here. 49 million Americans...
brproud.com
Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates after man tased during downtown fight, NAACP demand answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently doing an internal investigation after a video went viral on social media. The video shows officers handcuffing two Black men after officers broke up a fight. The fight broke out across the street from Boudreaux & Thibodaux’s...
Comments / 0