FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot another over suspected gun theft, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, faces attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot a longtime acquaintance, believing that person stole his gun. The shooting happened Aug. 7 near 8th and Vliet. Elton Kelly is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father killed in road rage shooting, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday night, Aug. 20, and his family wants to know exactly what led up it. Family said Francisco Garcia was a father, husband and hard worker. His death near 19th and Mitchell has left them with many questions.
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
CBS 58
Dashcam, bodycam video released into Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Aug. 22, released findings on an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 5. The shooting took place in an alley near N. 92nd Street and West Congress Street. Officers patrolling the area spotted a vehicle that was reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man stabbed another in barbershop parking lot, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Steven Friebolin, 34, of Racine is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he stabbed a man five times outside a barbershop on Lathrop Avenue in Racine. A man who said he owns the barbershop said the victim was the "main aggressor."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee Shake Shack officer shooter new charges
MILWAUKEE - Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the January 2022 shooting of a police detective at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward, faces new charges in connection with a January 2020 car theft. This marks the third open case filed against Ellis-Brown in Milwaukee County in...
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people
Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 men arrested after police pursuit in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Two men are in police custody following a police chase on Sunday after 7 p.m. Waukesha police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Main Street, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The car didn't immediately pull over and made a U-Turn and accelerated so fast that the tires squealed.
wtmj.com
Tuesday marks 2 years since the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. – Tuesday is the 2nd anniversary of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha where a police officer shot Blake 4 times in the back and 3 on the side paralyzing him. The officer says he thought Blake was trying to attack him with a knife Blake was holding after Blake opened the driver’s door to his girlfriend’s vehicle and tried to reach inside.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th Street viaduct fatal crash; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the 35th Street viaduct. It happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. Police say a passenger of a vehicle was sitting on the window frame, fell and was struck by the rear of the vehicle. The passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lynnette Trinkle, suffered fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
