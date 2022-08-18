Read full article on original website
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
Gunshot victim on way to hospital in Carbondale
CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim. According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and is en route to the hospital for his injuries. There is no word yet on how the gunshot wound was inflicted. This is […]
PD: Two wanted for attempted homicide, one in custody
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say are involved in an attempted homicide, as a third suspect has been arrested. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on August 7 around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, for a […]
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Hazle Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have found the body of a man reported missing in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township Sunday near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hachey left the...
One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton
WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
Police: Woman pistol-whipped during argument about missing cellular phone
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman on allegations she pistol-whipped her roommate during an argument about a missing cellular p
Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a driver is facing charges after a 69-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Moosic. According to the Moosic Police Department, a head-on crash occurred in the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue on August 17 around 6:49 a.m. involving Nolan Devine, 18, and John Errigo, 69. The affidavit […]
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Pa. man faces attempted homicide charges in mall stabbing
Rebekkah Lucas wrapped up work Thursday at Piercing Pagoda in Viewmont Mall and made her way to the exit. As she neared the door, the sight of a screaming woman holding her neck made her halt. This woman had been stabbed, she heard someone shout. The next few bloody moments...
