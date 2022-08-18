ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gunshot victim on way to hospital in Carbondale

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim. According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and is en route to the hospital for his injuries. There is no word yet on how the gunshot wound was inflicted. This is […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

PD: Two wanted for attempted homicide, one in custody

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say are involved in an attempted homicide, as a third suspect has been arrested. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on August 7 around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, for a […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
HAZLETON, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a driver is facing charges after a 69-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Moosic. According to the Moosic Police Department, a head-on crash occurred in the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue on August 17 around 6:49 a.m. involving Nolan Devine, 18, and John Errigo, 69. The affidavit […]
MOOSIC, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
