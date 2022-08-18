Read full article on original website
Related
Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night. “Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s […]
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
cbs4local.com
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
kunm.org
SUN: Flood watches impact Southwest State, New Mexico jails suffering staffing shortages; with one relocating inmates
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona – Associated Press. Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
New Mexico launches campaign to recruit early childhood caretakers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, there is a desperate need for early childhood care givers, and the state is launching a new campaign to fill those thousands of positions. The Early Childhood Care and Education Department has a new plan to find those people, whether it’s a head start teacher, a caretaker, or a […]
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
KOAT 7
Monsoon surge moving across New Mexico this weekend
A monsoon surge is moving into New Mexico and will impact several areas. Here's a look at what to expect across the state. There will be an increase in thunderstorms and rain later into Friday. Those storms will continue into Saturday with flash flooding threats. One of the at-risk places...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
cowboystatedaily.com
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
Why is the state sending stimulus checks to New Mexicans who have died?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the state is sending stimulus checks to people who’ve died. Some of their families are asking why. KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she received two stimulus checks this month for her father who passed away nearly a year ago. Not only was […]
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
28-year-old Mexican Woman Arrested Smuggling 14 Pounds of Cocaine in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt. “CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”
Comments / 0