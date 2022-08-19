Read full article on original website
FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Evan Louro from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies
FC Cincinnati have acquired goalkeeper Evan Louro from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, signing him through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season with options for 2023 and 2024.
NJ/NY Gotham FC acquire defender Victoria Pickett from the Kansas City Current
Gotham FC have acquired defender Victoria Pickett from the Kansas City Current.
Charlotte FC supporters 'deserve' MLS Cup Playoffs qualification, believes Lattanzio
Charlotte FC interim head coach Christian Lattanzio has vowed to 'fight until the end' to deliver an MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the club's supporters. CLTFC have enjoyed excellent support since entering Major League Soccer at the start of this season, breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home match and sitting second in the league for average attendance.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Gonzalo Pineda 'inspired' by Atlanta United performance against Columbus Crew
They may have only left with a single point, but Atlanta United's performance away at the Columbus Crew was enough to 'inspire' head coach Gonzalo Pineda and offer hope for the rest of the season. Atlanta went into the match at Lower.com Field on a poor run of just one...
New York Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati: Player ratings as Miazga & Klimala score in stalemate
The New York Red Bulls battled from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Former RBNY center-back Matt Miazga opened his FC Cincinnati account after just 13 minutes, heading home Alvaro Barreal's free-kick to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.
Fabinho discusses Liverpool links with Jude Bellingham
Fabinho discusses Liverpool links with Jude Bellingham.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Ronaldo and Maguire dropped; Firmino starts
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been dropped from Manchester United's starting XI for the clash with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino starts.
Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
Atlanta United remain 'very motivated' to make MLS Cup Playoffs, insists Santiago Sosa
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa insists he and his teammates remain 'very focused' on dragging the club into the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Leicester 1-2 Southampton: Che Adams double inspires Saints comeback win
Southampton came from behind for a second week in a row but this time earned all three points with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Chelsea preparing £80m bid for unsettled Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are ready to pay £80m to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
