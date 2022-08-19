ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Charlotte FC supporters 'deserve' MLS Cup Playoffs qualification, believes Lattanzio

Charlotte FC interim head coach Christian Lattanzio has vowed to 'fight until the end' to deliver an MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the club's supporters. CLTFC have enjoyed excellent support since entering Major League Soccer at the start of this season, breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home match and sitting second in the league for average attendance.
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

