Read full article on original website
Related
Police issue urgent manhunt warning for people to avoid murder suspect
Greater Manchester Police have asked the public to be vigilant and stay safe as they issued a wanted post for 28-year-old John Bellfield earlier today (22 August). Bellfield is wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Thomas Campbell, which happened last month. In their statement to...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
BBC
Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
BBC
NI Protocol: Business consortium urge EU and UK to end impasse
A consortium of Northern Ireland business groups have told the EU and UK that urgent agreement is needed on the Northern Ireland Protocol. This comes as UK inflation hit a 40-year high. The NI Business Brexit Working Group said the two sides should redouble their efforts to end the impasse.
BBC
Warning after NI scam victims lose £380k in July
Police have warned people to take precautions after it was reported £381,313 was lost to scammers in Northern Ireland in July. The figure, published by the Consumer Council, accounted for 97 scams. The council said it involved internet, telephone, postal and doorstep fraud. PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock said cryptocurrency...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
BBC
Kent lab finds illegal substances in 'majority' of CBD products
Tests on more than 60 CBD products found the majority contained illegal substances, a council has found. Kent Scientific Services (KSS), a laboratory run by Kent County Council, has been carrying out testing on behalf of several local authorities. It found 44 out of 61 samples (72%) contained one or...
Comments / 0