Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Yardbarker
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Phillies Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The bullpen has long proven a problem area for the Philadelphia Phillies. While they seemed to solidify that group, they're now short-handed during the stretch run. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team confirmed that veteran Corey Knebel is out for the season because of a tear in his right shoulder capsule.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill ceremony
As Yankees fans celebrated the career of Paul O’Neill on Sunday, they took out their frustrations on the current team when Hal Steinbrenner was introduced on the field.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Dodgers News: New LA Ace Reveals Secret to Team's Incredible Season
Tony Gonsolin believes the Dodgers camaraderie has paid dividends all season long
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
