MLB

Yardbarker

Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Spun

Phillies Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

The bullpen has long proven a problem area for the Philadelphia Phillies. While they seemed to solidify that group, they're now short-handed during the stretch run. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team confirmed that veteran Corey Knebel is out for the season because of a tear in his right shoulder capsule.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
MLB
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB

