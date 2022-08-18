Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cardinals start Yadier Molina at catcher Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will hit eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Andrew Knizner takes a seat. Molina has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. Our models project Heineman for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project McKinstry for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria starting for Texas Saturday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Viloria is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Viloria for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Nick Maton in Philadelphia's Game 2 lineup Saturday night
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maton is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Maton for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs starting Saturday for Phillies in Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Stubbs for 0.8 hits,...
numberfire.com
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Comments / 0