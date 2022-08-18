The best Galaxy Watch 5 deals: how to preorder the new wearable

The release date is fast approaching, the reviews are rolling in, and gadget lovers everywhere on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals. The new Android smartwatch is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 26th with a $279.99 price tag, but many retailers and wireless carriers are offering some impressive early discounts if you preorder the watch today.

We'll share all of the best preorder deals that we could find below, and we'll continue to update this page with new offers as more retailers join the party. Believe it or not, we were actually lucky enough to get our hands on both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro ahead of the official Samsung announcement, and suffice to say, the watches didn't disappoint. The Watch 5 blew us away with its massive battery (which is supposed to last up to 80 hours, although we haven't been able to verify that) and durable Sapphire Glass display, not to mention an intelligent heart rate sensor, sleep tracking capabilities, and so much more. Our official review is still on the way, but if you're ready to preorder now, keep reading for all of the good stuff.

Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

Samsung: This exclusive deal link will get you $50 of Samsung credit to spend on accessories when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 5.

This exclusive deal link will get you $50 of Samsung credit to spend on accessories when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 5. Amazon: No special trade-in prizes or freebies here, at least for now.

No special trade-in prizes or freebies here, at least for now. AT&T: Buy one, get one free when adding a new line!

Buy one, get one free when adding a new line! Verizon: Up to $180 off when you trade in an old smartwatch.

Up to $180 off when you trade in an old smartwatch. Best Buy: Best Buy is offering some enhanced trade-in credit alongside a free $40 gift card when you preorder the watch.

Best Buy is offering some enhanced trade-in credit alongside a free $40 gift card when you preorder the watch. Walmart: Walmart finally got the Galaxy Watch 5 on their website, but there are no special deals or incentives to report at this time.

Walmart finally got the Galaxy Watch 5 on their website, but there are no special deals or incentives to report at this time. T-Mobile: Add a watch data line on T-Mobile and you can preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $99.

The new flagship wearable was announced last Wednesday during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside other hotly anticipated items such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. Once again, the Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to retail for around $279.99 for the Bluetooth version or $329.99 if you'd prefer an LTE model. The cutting-edge smartwatch (alongside every other device that was announced) is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 26th.

As with the phones announced last week, you'll see the most savings if you have an old device to trade in. Other offers include discounted accessories, free gift cards, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: free accessories, $75 with eligible trade in, and more

Samsung is trying all sorts of things to get shoppers to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 through them. Not only can you receive up to $75 of trade-in credit if you send them an old smartwatch, but they'll also hook you up with a free Wireless Charger Duo pad and $50 of instant credit that you can use on accessories in the Samsung store.

We just got an exclusive deal link that'll give you additional $50 of Samsung credit if you use the link above. That's free money that can be used on any item in the Samsung store. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Buy one, get one FREE

Yep, you heard it right. Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 through AT&T and add a line to your wireless service, and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to cover 100% of the cost of a second smartwatch. The catch is that you'll need to make three months of on-time service payments before you're eligible to receive the prize. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $9.16/month for 36 month with 0% APR

Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 through Verizon and you'll only need to pay a little over $9 per month for 36 months to enjoy the premium smartwatch experience. It might lack the bells and whistles of the deals described above, but it's nevertheless a great value.

The wireless carrier also just sweetened the deal by offering up to $180 in trade-in credit if you send them an old smartwatch. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $329.99 $99 when you add a watch line

T-Mobile has officially joined the preorder party with a unique deal. Add a new data line to your wireless service when preordering the Galaxy Watch 5, and the carrier will refund you $230.99 over 24 months, effectively dropping the price of the watch down to just shy of a Benjamin. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Up to $175 off with trade-in, plus free gift card

Not one to be outdone by the competition, Best Buy is offering up to $175 off if you send them an old device, potentially bringing the price of the 40mm watch down to just $104.99. Pair that with a free $40 Best Buy gift card, and you're looking at an all-around excellent preorder package. View Deal

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with high-quality bands straight out of the box, but you can also add your own personal touch to the wearable by choosing from our curated list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.