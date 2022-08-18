The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission are trying to drive home the point that when you are behind the wheel to remain alert and sober. They brought in the Arrive Alive Tour to the Allen County Fair Saturday afternoon. Through a driving simulator, people can see just how dangerous it is to be driving while impaired by marijuana or alcohol. People can even experience the effects of distracted driving through the simulator. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration traffic fatalities rose nearly 11 percent in 2021 nationwide, in Allen County the number of fatal crashes jumped from ten to 21 from 2020 to 2021. So, officials want to make sure that drivers know that people’s lives are at stake when you get behind the wheel impaired.

