ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Labor Day#Day Labor
WSAZ

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
ATHENS, OH
hometownstations.com

Governor DeWine and Justice DeWine campaign at Allen Co. Fair

Lima,OH (WLIO) - Mike DeWine visited the fair Saturday afternoon to take pictures with fairgoers. The Republican Governor says he enjoys coming to county fairs to meet Ohioans. During his trips around the state, he has been hearing about the effects of inflation and higher gas prices on the public. But he is optimistic about the state’s economy and where it is heading.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash

Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after deputies say he was overdosing with child in the car

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges, including DUI and drug possession. Sheriff’s deputies say Blake Nickoson was driving recklessly on I-75 and hit the median multiple times. They said Nickoson crashed into another car and eventually stopped. When law enforcement arrived on scene,...
sent-trib.com

Ohio ag won't add foxtail, which has been harming pets, to noxious weed list

PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the city’s request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list. Several residents have said they believe that the barley has harmed their pets, some severely. Mayor Tom Mackin, in a statement on Friday, said that the neighbors...
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
hometownstations.com

Abortion talks are far from over at the statehouse, more to be discussed after election

(WLIO) - It has been two months since Ohio has enacted its abortion law, but the fight is far from over. Governor Mike DeWine signed into the law The Heartbeat Bill in 2019, but it took effect the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June. The Heartbeat Bill will criminally charge doctors who perform abortions after a heartbeat is detected which usually occurs around six weeks unless there is a concern over the health of the mother. State lawmakers have introduced more legislation concerning abortion in the state. Some involve an outright ban of abortion and others to regulate the procedure. Abortion rights have been a major topic around the state and the country, DeWine says the topic will be discussed after the election.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy