Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
Permitless Carry win: News outlet discovers old gun control laws were enforced unequally against black Ohioans
Senate Bill 215, Ohio's permitless carry bill, had no shortage of left-wing opponents, and chief among them was the Ohio news media. The editorials (sometimes masquerading as news articles) written in opposition are too numerous to name here. And the attacks didn't stop when the bill was signed. Four days...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Walmart Says it Will Appeal The Ohio 650 Million Dollar Judgement Against Them
OHIO – On Wednesday Ohio US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ruled that over the next 15 years, approximately $306.2 million must be paid to Lake County and approximately $344.4 million must be paid to Trumbull County. The companies ruled against were Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens who must pay...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
Governor DeWine and Justice DeWine campaign at Allen Co. Fair
Lima,OH (WLIO) - Mike DeWine visited the fair Saturday afternoon to take pictures with fairgoers. The Republican Governor says he enjoys coming to county fairs to meet Ohioans. During his trips around the state, he has been hearing about the effects of inflation and higher gas prices on the public. But he is optimistic about the state’s economy and where it is heading.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash
Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Man facing charges after deputies say he was overdosing with child in the car
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges, including DUI and drug possession. Sheriff’s deputies say Blake Nickoson was driving recklessly on I-75 and hit the median multiple times. They said Nickoson crashed into another car and eventually stopped. When law enforcement arrived on scene,...
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
Ohio ag won't add foxtail, which has been harming pets, to noxious weed list
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the city’s request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list. Several residents have said they believe that the barley has harmed their pets, some severely. Mayor Tom Mackin, in a statement on Friday, said that the neighbors...
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
Abortion talks are far from over at the statehouse, more to be discussed after election
(WLIO) - It has been two months since Ohio has enacted its abortion law, but the fight is far from over. Governor Mike DeWine signed into the law The Heartbeat Bill in 2019, but it took effect the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June. The Heartbeat Bill will criminally charge doctors who perform abortions after a heartbeat is detected which usually occurs around six weeks unless there is a concern over the health of the mother. State lawmakers have introduced more legislation concerning abortion in the state. Some involve an outright ban of abortion and others to regulate the procedure. Abortion rights have been a major topic around the state and the country, DeWine says the topic will be discussed after the election.
Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
