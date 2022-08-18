ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Trump Asks for Special Master to Review Seized Documents

Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing documents recovered from his Florida estate until a special master can be appointed to separate out any materials covered by executive privilege and return them to him. Federal investigators are probing...
POTUS
Voice of America

Malaysian Court Upholds Najib Conviction

Malaysia’s highest court has upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence. The court said Tuesday Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.”. Najib was found guilty in July 2020 of receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of...
WORLD
Voice of America

US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal

State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

IRS launches security review following GOP conspiracy theories about armed agents targeting Americans

The Internal Revenue Service announced plans on Tuesday to launch a review of security at its facilities across the country, following threats from Republicans and other right-wing actors. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig toldThe Washington Post that in the coming weeks and months, the agency will prepare risk assessments for all of its 600 facilities and consider new security measures designed to keep workers safe. It will be the first such assessments since the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City. The assessments, Mr Rettig said, are a result of threats the agency has faced since Republicans made...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci to Retire

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert who became the face of the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Monday he plans to retire by the end of the year. Fauci, 81, has led the country’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Alexander Dugin?

Some media outlets have described Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb attack as “Putin’s Brain” - but who is this man others have also described as a “Spiritual Guide?” Plus, destroyed and damaged Russian equipment on display in Kyiv.
EUROPE
Voice of America

Russian Prosecution of Ukrainian POWs Could Be War Crime

The U.N. human rights office says Russia and its armed allies in Ukraine’s Donetsk region are planning to put Ukrainian prisoners of war on trial, which could amount to a war crime. The trials reportedly could take place in coming days in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol. The U.N....
MILITARY
Voice of America

Former Security Chief Claims Twitter Poses Security Risks for Users

Washington — Twitter’s former head of security, who was recently fired, is alleging that the social media platform poses privacy threats for its 238 million daily users, including government agencies and officials, constituting a national security concern. The claim was made by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a computer hacker...
INTERNET

