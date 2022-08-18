Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Police rule death accidental
KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
WVNews
Nurses preparing for the start of school in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With school about to start in Harrison County, personnel have already been hard at work to prepare for the arrival of students. One group in particular that’s been making extensive preparations is school nurses, with trainings being done this week before the students arrive on Wednesday.
WVNews
Mylan Park Foundation receives donation for Mylan Park Action Sports Complex in Morgantown (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mylan Park Foundation was presented with a $35,000 donation from the West Virginia BB&T Foundation/Truist. The funds were utilized to assist Mylan with expenses for the EDA grant application for the Mylan Park Action Sports Complex, which resulted in a $4.5 million award.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County students returned to school Monday, and local administrators are optimistic about teaching and engaging with the area’s youth throughout the 2022-23 school year. Across the county, students received syllabi, class schedules, seating charts and more, all preparing them for another year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Nelson Jay Fogg
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
WVNews
Two tree-related projects coming to Morgantown
A project to remove invasive species of plants from along the Caperton Trail will start this winter. Marchetta Maupin, urban landscape director, announced the city funded the project for three years at $39,500 during the regular Morgantown Tree Board meeting on Monday evening.
WVNews
Emma Romano
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School graduate Emma Romano, a freshman at the Universit…
WVNews
Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
WVNews
City of Clarksburg reposts city manager job after interviews of first round candidates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Clarksburg has once again issued a call for applications for the city manager job after council members were unable to come to a consensus on a candidate from an initial batch of applicants. The job was posted for a second time...
WVNews
Robert Lee Davis
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
WVNews
Preston boys' soccer tops Lincoln, falls to Frankfort
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights opened their boys’ soccer season this past weekend and split with the Lincoln Cougars on the road and the Frankfort Falcons at home. After playing two games within about 18 hours, the Knights currently stand at 1-1 after defeating Lincoln on Friday and falling to Frankfort on Saturday.
WVNews
PPHS 8 EFHS 23.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In an early-season matchup of two defending section champions in…
WVNews
Call, Point Pleasant girls earn victory at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In an early-season matchup of two defending section champions in Class AA/A girls soccer, Point Pleasant downed East Fairmont 2-1 on Monday at East-West Stadium. The visiting Black Knights (2-0) got a goal in each half from Madelyn Call, responding to the Bees’ early...
WVNews
School buses set to roll
School begins Wednesday in Harrison County, and the buses will be running and kids will be headed to class. As always, their safety is a top priority. “Loading and unloading students onto a school bus is statistically the most dangerous situation that they’re in. That’s why it’s paramount that we need to try to get the public, everyone that’s traveling to work and traveling the roads, to just be mindful that there’s going to be kids walking to school and walking to the bus stops,” said Jimmy Lopez, assistant superintendent of operations and facilities for Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
'How to do school' is lesson for students' first week at Lewis County High School
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — School staff in Lewis County welcomed back students Monday. While some schools dove right in, Lewis County High School took a different approach by teaching students “How to do School.”. Students spent the day, and will spend the week, learning the do’s and...
WVNews
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
WVNews
Glenville State University Student Government Association leaders ready for new year
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Breanna Morgan and Macy Rush were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Glenville State University Student Government Association for the 2022-2023 academic year. The results were announced following elections that took place at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors
After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
WVNews
Groom's hat trick lifts Fighting Irish over Bees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont boys soccer coach Eric Wright was quick to credit the play of his goalkeeper, Nick Myers, who had nine saves, as well as the play of his defenders. Multiple times, they swatted away what could have been a shot into an open...
Comments / 0