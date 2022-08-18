School begins Wednesday in Harrison County, and the buses will be running and kids will be headed to class. As always, their safety is a top priority. “Loading and unloading students onto a school bus is statistically the most dangerous situation that they’re in. That’s why it’s paramount that we need to try to get the public, everyone that’s traveling to work and traveling the roads, to just be mindful that there’s going to be kids walking to school and walking to the bus stops,” said Jimmy Lopez, assistant superintendent of operations and facilities for Harrison County Schools.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO