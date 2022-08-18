Read full article on original website
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
Bloomington-Normal YMCA partners with Easter Seals for new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington YMCA and Easter Seals are partnering together to combine their forces and provide more care to children with special needs. Both organizations will be working out of a new facility on St. Joesph Drive near OSF St Joesph Medical Center. It boasts over 70,000 square feet of accessible equipment, including splash pads, pools and playgrounds.
Eureka man identified as victim of Saturday homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Eureka has been identified as the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, of East Cruger Avenue, was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Autopsy on Belcher showed he suffered multiple...
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
Bike giveaway gives rides to kids who want to get around
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lost by their original owners, several dozen bikes are now in new hands thanks to the Peoria Police Department. A long line was already forming an hour before the event started Saturday morning, hosted in the rear parking area of the department. 65 bikes in the department’s possession were given away to the first people who came out, with all ages welcome to attend.
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
UPDATE: Missing man found in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting
UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
Move-in for Bradley students underway on the hilltop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The rain held off Saturday morning long enough for the first year students at Bradley University to move in to their brand new homes. Close to a thousand students packed their family cars up to start the moving process this weekend. To make the move-in process easier, over 400 volunteers, along with multiple Greek organizations on campus, helped do the heavy lifting and navigated students to where they needed to be.
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit,...
Sunflower Festival wraps up in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the summer winds down and Autumn approaches, a local family farm is giving families the chance to experience a little bit of both. Rader Family Farms wrapped up its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival Sunday afternoon as it prepares for the fall season. Visitors...
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
‘Global Climbing Day’ gets first-timers out to try their hand on the walls
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Ever wanted to try a new way to exercise? Celebrated Saturday, ‘Global Climbing Day’ encourages those that may not have experience with the sport to give it a go. Local climbing gym ‘First Ascent’ in Peoria commemorated the holiday by letting first-time...
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as Heart of Illinois ABC reported in late July and may lead...
