PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lost by their original owners, several dozen bikes are now in new hands thanks to the Peoria Police Department. A long line was already forming an hour before the event started Saturday morning, hosted in the rear parking area of the department. 65 bikes in the department’s possession were given away to the first people who came out, with all ages welcome to attend.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO