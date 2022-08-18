Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
