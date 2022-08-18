Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Woman in prison for death of infant gets more time for battery charge
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman who was just sentenced to prison for Involuntary Manslaughter just had some more time tacked on to that. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of Aggravated Battery of a Nurse, and was given two years in prison.
hoiabc.com
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
hoiabc.com
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
ourquadcities.com
IL man sentenced for possession of machine gun
A Peoria man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possessing a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, was sentenced August 18 to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Young was indicted in December 2021 and filed his change of plea in April. Young has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
1470 WMBD
Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
1470 WMBD
Accused ‘serial rapist’ pleads not guilty
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man accused by the Peoria County State’s Attorney of being a “serial rapist” has pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate DeMarquis Turner, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in three cases on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault. Turner is accused...
1470 WMBD
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man on gun charges after chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is back in jail after police say they found a gun on him after chasing him. Police say they were trying to get in contact with Chemare Irby, 29 — who was wanted on at least two outstanding warrants — around 10:30 Thursday night on South Western.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Central Illinois Proud
Ghost gun found during arrest of wanted Peoria teen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest of a 19-year-old in Peoria Thursday resulted in the discovery of a ghost gun by the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of 19-year-old Brian C. Keller, at the 100 block of N. Braves Court. Keller had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm/battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun under 21.
Comments / 0