ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Woman in prison for death of infant gets more time for battery charge

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman who was just sentenced to prison for Involuntary Manslaughter just had some more time tacked on to that. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of Aggravated Battery of a Nurse, and was given two years in prison.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
hoiabc.com

Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
hoiabc.com

Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal Police investigating burglary to school

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
NORMAL, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL man sentenced for possession of machine gun

A Peoria man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possessing a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, was sentenced August 18 to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Young was indicted in December 2021 and filed his change of plea in April. Young has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Rapist#Dna#Violent Crime#State
Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Accused ‘serial rapist’ pleads not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man accused by the Peoria County State’s Attorney of being a “serial rapist” has pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate DeMarquis Turner, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in three cases on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault. Turner is accused...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday homicide victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Man shot, killed in alley

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
1470 WMBD

Police arrest man on gun charges after chase

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is back in jail after police say they found a gun on him after chasing him. Police say they were trying to get in contact with Chemare Irby, 29 — who was wanted on at least two outstanding warrants — around 10:30 Thursday night on South Western.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ghost gun found during arrest of wanted Peoria teen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest of a 19-year-old in Peoria Thursday resulted in the discovery of a ghost gun by the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of 19-year-old Brian C. Keller, at the 100 block of N. Braves Court. Keller had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm/battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun under 21.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy