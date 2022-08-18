Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
5 acres scorched in Coloma
A wildland fire is under investigation after it burned just over 5 acres Saturday evening off Jay Bird Lane, which is just east of Highway 49 between Marshall Road and the South Fork of the American River in Coloma. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the vicinity with the fire...
Mountain Democrat
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
Mountain Democrat
‘A new age’ of golf in development for Shingle Springs
A nine-hole golf course is planned for land owned by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians just south of Highway 50 that was previously used as a 5K obstacle course and shooting range. A miniature golf course is also part of the package. The tribe, through its Acorn Development...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Aug. 4-10
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 11:20 a.m. A 28-year-old was who was reportedly intoxicated and fighting with his family on Broadway was arrested on a charge of being drunk in public. 8:14 p.m. A Forni Road resident reported their debit card was lost and their bank...
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Weak attacks on Proposition 13 fail again
Two-thirds of California voters consistently tell pollsters they think Proposition 13 is a good thing, but even with more than 40 years of constant support, Proposition 13 is still attacked by people who are mad that it’s so effective at protecting taxpayers. Every argument against Proposition 13 boils down...
Mountain Democrat
Dead Winter Carpenters bring authentic sound to Placerville
Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring its heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, these talented musicians have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.”
Mountain Democrat
Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)
Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
