(Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual back to school shopping event with the West Fargo Police Department is underway tonight. Students in-need partner with a local police officer and are given $200 to purchase back-to-school supplies. The money given through the "Cops and Kids" event can also be used to purchase new clothes, shoes, coats, and whatever else the student needs for their school year.

FARGO, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO