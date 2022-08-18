ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants

Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon Festival#Mountain#Smoky#Localevent#Local Life#Ne Great Smoky Mountains
WATE

TN abortion trigger law to take effect

The Tennessee abortion trigger law is slated to take effect this week. WATE Midday News. Information sought on fugitive considered armed and …. Zoo Knoxville elephants moving to elephant sanctuary. The Great 2022 Hawk Naming Contest. 18-year-old killed in Morristown crash. Car rams into home & kills sleeping toddler. What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy