This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
The Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts Might Shock You
Last week, we learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
Dozens more rescued beagles coming to Massachusetts
BOSTON - Even more rescued beagles are headed to Massachusetts to find forever homes.The MSPCA said Monday it's sending two vans to bring about 40 beagles to the Bay State."The last transport was largely puppies, but we expect more adult dogs to come to Massachusetts in this round," the MSPCA tweeted.Volunteers from across the country are stepping up to help 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. The company was ordered by a federal judge to surrender all the facility's beagles following accusations of animal welfare violations. Last week, WBZ-TV met with beagle puppies that touched grass for the first time at Sweet Paws Rescue in Peabody.Click here to learn more about adopting animals from the MSPCA.
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
13 things to know before traveling to Massachusetts - and why not trashing the Red Sox is the most important
These insider tips will make sure you don't get caught out during your Massachusetts visit © Catherine McQueen / Getty Images. Planning a trip to Massachusetts? Well, you’re in for a treat – whether it’s endless outdoor adventures, dynamic cities, or delectable dining. For the most...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Here's a breakdown of all the races on your jam-packed Massachusetts primary ballot
This special edition of our weekday morning newsletter WBUR Today. For more updates on the election and other news Boston is talking about, sign up here. After months — and, in some cases, over a year — of campaigning, Massachusetts' busy 2022 state primary races are nearing their peak.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 21, 2022
Chad Murphy to Mary A. Husson, 151 Corey Colonial, Unit 151, $237,000. Diane D. Jeserski to John Lawrence Dowd, Jack Dowd, Teresa Ann Dowd and Teresa Dowd, 145 Brookfield Lane, Unit 145, $300,000.
