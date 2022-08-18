ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNAW 94.7

WSBS

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts Might Shock You

Last week, we learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
CBS Boston

Dozens more rescued beagles coming to Massachusetts

BOSTON - Even more rescued beagles are headed to Massachusetts to find forever homes.The MSPCA said Monday it's sending two vans to bring about 40 beagles to the Bay State."The last transport was largely puppies, but we expect more adult dogs to come to Massachusetts in this round," the MSPCA tweeted.Volunteers from across the country are stepping up to help 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. The company was ordered by a federal judge to surrender all the facility's beagles following accusations of animal welfare violations. Last week, WBZ-TV met with beagle puppies that touched grass for the first time at Sweet Paws Rescue in Peabody.Click here to learn more about adopting animals from the MSPCA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
iBerkshires.com

18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

