FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbear
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca C
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
marysvilleglobe.com
‘Life-changing’ gift brought 2 Marysville school coworkers together
MARSYVILLE — Diane Tillman went plum-picking on Wednesday — something she probably couldn’t have done without the “gift” she received from her coworker Susan Kasch three years ago. Kasch, 59, donated a kidney to Tillman in 2019. At the time, the two Marysville School District...
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Chronicle
Lewis County Again Has a New Health Officer
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the county did not have an active health officer for five months. However, Drs. Steven Krager and Alan Melnick served in the role until Dr. Joe Wiley took over. The Chronicle regrets the error. Lewis County’s new health officer is now...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
The Suburban Times
PLU School of Nursing professor to be inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Tacoma, Wash. — Pacific Lutheran University is pleased to announce that Kathleen Richardson, assistant professor of nursing, has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (Academy). Richardson also serves as associate dean of academic affairs at PLU. “Dr. Richardson has…
everettpost.com
PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023
After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
kpug1170.com
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
MyNorthwest.com
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
—— People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop, pro-criminal politicians rush to back Leesa Manion for KC Prosecutor
A who’s who of anti-police, pro-criminal activist politicians are rushing to support one candidate for King County Prosecutor: Leesa Manion. They see her as the best bet to continue the region’s light-on-crime policies that have helped create the surge of violent crime we’re experiencing. Manion has spent...
southseattleemerald.com
Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
Survivors of traumatic head injuries pass out helmets, important message for kids in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — Two men who, in their separate experiences survived a traumatic brain injury, passed out free helmets to children in Bothell on Friday with the hope that their stories can make a difference. Coby Russell had his head injury after a car struck him when he was...
