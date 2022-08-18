Read full article on original website
One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Morristown
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.
Man describes ‘chaos’ after sleeping Morristown toddler killed in crash
A witness gives his experience of events after a vehicle crashed into a Morristown home and killed a sleeping 18-month-old on Saturday night.
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation after fire at Maryville condo
Maryville Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a fire alarm led to the discovery of two people dead from gunshots.
Police pursuit after shooting on Western Avenue leaves one injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on 4418 Western Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month
One person found dead at SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was found dead underneath the SkyBridge at a Gatlinburg park, according to Gatlinburg Police Department spokesperson Seth Butler. Butler said that the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Rescue Department responded to Campbell Lead Road at SkyLift Park. When officials arrived, they found a body of an adult male under the SkyBridge.
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
Two injured after hit-and-run crash on MLK Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver. This is...
Man faces DUI after teen injured in Knoxville crash
On August 20 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kingston Pike and North Campbell Station Road for a car wreck. The victim, who is under 18, told police she was stopped at the red light when Michael Campbell slammed into the back of her vehicle.
Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
Section of Northshore Drive to memorialize veterans lost to suicide
A sign honoring veterans who lost their fight against mental health has been placed in Knoxville. The Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile runs on South Northshore drive between Westland Drive and Park Glen Road.
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
