WATE

Police pursuit after shooting on Western Avenue leaves one injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on 4418 Western Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
WATE

Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month

A Knoxville woman speaks about how to help those who face overdose incidents by providing help to them. Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose …. Information sought on fugitive considered armed and …. Knoxville bar owner wants beer permit back. Knoxville woman avoids package delivery scam. Zoo Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One person found dead at SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was found dead underneath the SkyBridge at a Gatlinburg park, according to Gatlinburg Police Department spokesperson Seth Butler. Butler said that the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Rescue Department responded to Campbell Lead Road at SkyLift Park. When officials arrived, they found a body of an adult male under the SkyBridge.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
WATE

Two injured after hit-and-run crash on MLK Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver. This is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man faces DUI after teen injured in Knoxville crash

On August 20 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kingston Pike and North Campbell Station Road for a car wreck. The victim, who is under 18, told police she was stopped at the red light when Michael Campbell slammed into the back of her vehicle.
WATE

Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville

One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville. Zoo Knoxville elephants moving to elephant sanctuary. The Great 2022 Hawk Naming Contest. 18-year-old killed in Morristown crash. Car rams into home & kills sleeping...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports they have recovered the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley. Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose …. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: ‘Morning Star’ views visible …. Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville. Knoxville woman working to save lives during...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
