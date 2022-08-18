Read full article on original website
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Lake George man facing several charges after domestic incident
New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Joshua Whitty, 32 of Lake George on Sunday. Whitty was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he damaged property.
BREAKING: U Albany Police Report Armed Robbery and Abduction On Campus!
Breaking News out of Albany today as multiple sources are reporting a memo sent out by University of Albany police warning students and faculty about an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place Monday afternoon at around 5:15 PM on the school's campus. Here's what we know so far:
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Saratoga Sheriff nabs alleged meth dealer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Malta's Shawn Finn, an alleged meth dealer.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed, allegedly finding four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Red Cross helping dozens of people after Troy apartment fire
TROY – The Red Cross says they are helping more than 30 people, after a large fire at Valley Green Apartments in Troy, Friday night. Two children and 31 adults will now have to find new homes. Many of those adults are attending college nearby at Hudson Valley Community College.
