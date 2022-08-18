ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Big Frog 104

Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats

If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
County
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam woman facing fraud charges over SNAP benefits

An Amsterdam woman is facing fraud charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Tiffany Rourke last week for allegedly filing a SNAP application with the Montgomery County Department of Social Services and failing to disclose all members residing in the household, plus the amount of income earned. Rourke...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Albany, Scotia natives drown in Hamilton County

HOPE – Two Capital Region natives drowned in a creek in the town of Hope, Hamilton County last week. State police responded to Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road Friday, for reports of two deceased people found in the water. Troopers found 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons of Albany and 28-year-old...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods

Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed, allegedly finding four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
WNYT

Red Cross helping dozens of people after Troy apartment fire

TROY – The Red Cross says they are helping more than 30 people, after a large fire at Valley Green Apartments in Troy, Friday night. Two children and 31 adults will now have to find new homes. Many of those adults are attending college nearby at Hudson Valley Community College.
TROY, NY

