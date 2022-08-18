Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
The Kent County Sheriff's Office discusses the 1996 cold case arrest
The Kent County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to discuss the arrest of Garry Dean Artman. He faces multiple charges in the death of Sharon Kay Hammack. (Aug. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county. (Aug. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Firefighters contain large fire in Comstock Park
Over 50 first responders are on scene fighting a fire near Grand Rapids, fire officials say. (Aug. 21, 2022)
WOOD
Lime hosts first ride academy in Grand Rapids
After a pilot program, the city has opted to keep Lime as its primary electric scooter and bike rental provider. (Aug. 22, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
10 of Michigan’s 45 E. coli outbreak cases are in Kent County
As federal health officials investigate a possible link between a multistate E. coli outbreak and lettuce served on sandwiches at some Wendy’s franchises, the number of cases in Michigan continues to grow. (Aug. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Book an escape room for a fun night out in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adventure for a family or a group of people, why not head to an escape room? Escape rooms are new to a lot of people, although they’ve been around for a while and their popularity is growing worldwide. As part of our latest Destination West series, we’re heading to Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms!
WOOD
Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand Rapids
Time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand …. 90 minutes after lt. gov. challenge, Trump endorses …. Muskegon Heights discusses fixing broken fire trucks. First Bloem: Tulip Time accepting entries in art …. W MI company sends...
WOOD
Latinx Festival happening Saturday in Kalamazoo
Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for a Latinx Festival. (Aug. 20, 2022)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
GRPL launches new reading series for adults
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!. Loanna and Andrea...
WOOD
2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
Comments / 0