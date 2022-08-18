ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD

Book an escape room for a fun night out in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adventure for a family or a group of people, why not head to an escape room? Escape rooms are new to a lot of people, although they’ve been around for a while and their popularity is growing worldwide. As part of our latest Destination West series, we’re heading to Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms!
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand Rapids

Time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Time lapse of a storm moving into downtown Grand …. 90 minutes after lt. gov. challenge, Trump endorses …. Muskegon Heights discusses fixing broken fire trucks. First Bloem: Tulip Time accepting entries in art …. W MI company sends...
WOOD

GRPL launches new reading series for adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!. Loanna and Andrea...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
JENISON, MI

