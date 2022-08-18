ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev withdraws from US Open

Alexander Zverev, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury and subsequent surgery. The 25-year-old German sustained ligament damage during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, needing to be removed from the court in a wheelchair, and hasn't played since.
