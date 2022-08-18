Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Nelly Korda makes up 7 shots, capitalizes on sister Jessica Korda's nightmare day to win in Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain -- American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to make up 7 strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a...
GOLF・
ESPN
The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship and finale of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. After the first event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the field was cut to 70 players. After this week's BMW Championship, won by the event's defending champion, Patrick Cantlay, only 30 players advance to the season-ending Tour Championship. The winner will take home an $18 million check.
ESPN
Second-ranked Alexander Zverev withdraws from US Open
Alexander Zverev, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury and subsequent surgery. The 25-year-old German sustained ligament damage during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, needing to be removed from the court in a wheelchair, and hasn't played since.
Comments / 0