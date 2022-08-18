ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

therealdeal.com

Amazon.com cuts two planned distribution centers in SoCal

With online shopping slowing in the post-pandemic economy, Amazon.com has hit pause on 49 distribution warehouses across the U.S., including industrial sites in West Covina and Oceanside. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant canceled, closed or delayed opening more than 50 million square feet of warehouse space, the Orange County Register reported,...
WEST COVINA, CA

