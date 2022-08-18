Read full article on original website
California’s fast food bill could link chains to wage theft and other workplace violations
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers this month are considering a fast food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell. If Assembly Bill 257 passes, California would be the first state to...
U.S., Mexico break ground on new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks a major step forward in improving international travel with Mexico. Construction for the long awaited second border crossing at Otay Mesa has begun. The Lieutenant Governor, California Secretary of Transportation, Caltrans and SANDAG joined Mexican Federal officials to commemorate the groundbreaking, which...
New push to provide access to state-issued ID regardless of immigration status
SAN DIEGO — Lawmakers in Sacramento are pushing to expand eligibility for a state-issued ID card to all Californians regardless of immigration status. AB 1766, also known as "California ID for All," has already passed the state Assembly, and is now heading to to the state Senate floor for a vote in the coming days.
CBS 8 one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
4 things to know about Colorado River water in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Southern California water districts are grappling with what the fallout could look like if supplies from a critical source — the rapidly drying Colorado River — are cut next year. The US Bureau of Reclamation warned at...
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
California Flex Alert was issued, urging residents to cut back on power on Wednesday
SAN DIEGO — With above-normal temperatures expected in Southern California and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert was in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid. The Flex Alert was...
