California State

U.S., Mexico break ground on new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks a major step forward in improving international travel with Mexico. Construction for the long awaited second border crossing at Otay Mesa has begun. The Lieutenant Governor, California Secretary of Transportation, Caltrans and SANDAG joined Mexican Federal officials to commemorate the groundbreaking, which...
CBS 8 one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
4 things to know about Colorado River water in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Southern California water districts are grappling with what the fallout could look like if supplies from a critical source — the rapidly drying Colorado River — are cut next year. The US Bureau of Reclamation warned at...
