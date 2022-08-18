Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M
Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
‘Pretty devastating’: Massive NC building sits empty as company cancels 3,200 jobs
"I mean it was just a game changer type investment for our city,” a Charlotte City Councilman said, referring to what was once the company's plan.
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius is home again to a compounding pharmacy, and it’s a beautiful space
Aug. 19. By TL Bernthal. Pharmacist and entrepreneur Nicole R. Eastman is experiencing her dream come true as she opens Rose Pharmacy & Boutique Apothecary this week. Even in pharmacy school, the Davidson resident was thinking she’d like to own and operate her own pharmacy one day. Rose Pharmacy...
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
Nursing home loses Medicare funding due to health, safety, compliance
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Accordius Health at Statesville is having its Medicare funding pulled, because the facility failed to comply with health and safety requirements, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency fined the facility more than $450,000 in February but there were reports of more...
Charlotte air prices among second highest rising in new poll
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
charlottemagazine.com
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
wfmynews2.com
Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
WBTV
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
North Charlotte neighbors upset about lumber company’s efforts
“This is our first home, and I was hoping to pass it down to them and let this be their first piece of wealth,” said Patricia Oliver, who lives in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
wallstreetwindow.com
Lakeside Log Cabin Real Estate Listing With Pool (Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lexington, NC) – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing in Lexington, North Carolina. It is currently the most expensive property for sale in Davidson County. It includes a large log cabin home, lake, pool, two big garages, and a smaller cabin structure. It’s an interesting listing with a lot of land. We take a look at in this video tour.
Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services
STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
secretcharlotte.co
Seoul Food Meat Co.’s Second Location Will Have Five Karaoke Bars And A Playground
Seoul Food Meat Co., one of Charlotte’s best place for Korean food as well as crispy chicken wings, is finally getting a second location, and it’s poised to be bigger than ever. Owner Tim Chun, who said they’re hoping to open shop in October, is creating this new...
