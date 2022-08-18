ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Axios Charlotte

Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M

Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius is home again to a compounding pharmacy, and it’s a beautiful space

Aug. 19. By TL Bernthal. Pharmacist and entrepreneur Nicole R. Eastman is experiencing her dream come true as she opens Rose Pharmacy & Boutique Apothecary this week. Even in pharmacy school, the Davidson resident was thinking she’d like to own and operate her own pharmacy one day. Rose Pharmacy...
Huntersville, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home⁠—While Becoming TikTok Stars

Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
CONCORD, NC
Ryan Kennedy
wfmynews2.com

Over 200 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 200 flights were delayed and nearly two dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 173 delays and six cancellations as of 3:30 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Novant: Private data was potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
STATESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.

