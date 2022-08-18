ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The Guardian

6m disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment in September

About 6 million disabled people will receive a £150 cost of living payment from the end of next month, the government has said. The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from 20 September, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.
ValueWalk

Here’s What You Need To Know To Secure The EV Tax Credit

Among other things, the Inflation Reduction Act included tax credits for consumers who purchase electric vehicles. However, the rules for securing a tax credit on an EV purchase are extremely complicated, so consumers should read the fine print before they buy. Table of Contents show. NPR answered many commonly asked...
ValueWalk

Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry

Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
ValueWalk

Enticing The Bears

S&P 500 duly gave up on the weak Thursday‘s rebound, and bonds cratered as Treasuries aren‘t yielding on the Fed tightening expectations. There is almost 70% probability about 75bp hike coming next in September. The Fed would likely pause then, and I‘m looking for 25bp in November, with tightening continuing on the balance sheet shrinking front. Late in the week, Jakcson Hole would set the tone, but given the array of Fed speakers late in the prior week, we can look forward for a serious economic slowdown, which would be by definition necessary to bring down inflation fast from these lofty levels.
ValueWalk

Economists Show Distrust In Soft Landing And Warn Of A Looming Recession

As the U.S. economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, some economists are skeptical about the idea of a “soft landing.” The term describes a scenario in which the economy slows down without experiencing a sharp decline or recession. A new survey has found that economists are not...
ValueWalk

Green Stimulus Checks From California: New Bill To Give Tax Credit For Not Owning A Car

California, over the past couple of years, has come up with several legislation bills to provide monetary support to their residents, such as through the Golden State Stimulus program, inflation relief checks and others. Now, residents in the state could be in line to get green stimulus checks from California. Lawmakers are working on a bill that would offer tax credits to residents for not owning a car.
ValueWalk

Heavily Redacted Affidavit May Be Meaningless, Judge Admits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 22, 2022) – The federal judge who ordered the Department of Justice [DoJ] to consider releasing the affidavit which provided the basis for the search of Mar-a-Lago, after enough has been redacted to protect the government’s interests, has recognized that it may “result in a meaningless disclosure.”
