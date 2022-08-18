Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
6m disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment in September
About 6 million disabled people will receive a £150 cost of living payment from the end of next month, the government has said. The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from 20 September, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.
U.K.・
ValueWalk
Here’s What You Need To Know To Secure The EV Tax Credit
Among other things, the Inflation Reduction Act included tax credits for consumers who purchase electric vehicles. However, the rules for securing a tax credit on an EV purchase are extremely complicated, so consumers should read the fine print before they buy. Table of Contents show. NPR answered many commonly asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
ValueWalk
Port Strikes Threaten Supermarket Supplies, China Tries To Revive Borrowing
Port strike could lead to months of disruption and fewer items on supermarket shelves. The People’s Bank of China lowered its key loan prime rates for the second time, in an effort to revive borrowing demand. FTSE 100 opens lower following tough Asian and US trading sessions. Potential Iranian...
ValueWalk
Enticing The Bears
S&P 500 duly gave up on the weak Thursday‘s rebound, and bonds cratered as Treasuries aren‘t yielding on the Fed tightening expectations. There is almost 70% probability about 75bp hike coming next in September. The Fed would likely pause then, and I‘m looking for 25bp in November, with tightening continuing on the balance sheet shrinking front. Late in the week, Jakcson Hole would set the tone, but given the array of Fed speakers late in the prior week, we can look forward for a serious economic slowdown, which would be by definition necessary to bring down inflation fast from these lofty levels.
ValueWalk
Economists Show Distrust In Soft Landing And Warn Of A Looming Recession
As the U.S. economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, some economists are skeptical about the idea of a “soft landing.” The term describes a scenario in which the economy slows down without experiencing a sharp decline or recession. A new survey has found that economists are not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Green Stimulus Checks From California: New Bill To Give Tax Credit For Not Owning A Car
California, over the past couple of years, has come up with several legislation bills to provide monetary support to their residents, such as through the Golden State Stimulus program, inflation relief checks and others. Now, residents in the state could be in line to get green stimulus checks from California. Lawmakers are working on a bill that would offer tax credits to residents for not owning a car.
ValueWalk
Heavily Redacted Affidavit May Be Meaningless, Judge Admits
WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 22, 2022) – The federal judge who ordered the Department of Justice [DoJ] to consider releasing the affidavit which provided the basis for the search of Mar-a-Lago, after enough has been redacted to protect the government’s interests, has recognized that it may “result in a meaningless disclosure.”
Comments / 0