ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Department Of Justice#Fbi Agents#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fbi#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#Ap
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy