Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing a lack of rain across the area this summer, some much-needed rain has been making its way through the region. We'll continue to see some rain occasionally pass through the area today. It won't be a steady rain for all day, but the risk of rain will at least linger for much of the day, allowing for some showers. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

20 HOURS AGO