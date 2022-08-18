Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring community
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Newark Rotarian Luis Rivera and his team from Mason's Barber Shop. They offered free hair cuts Sunday to all school children in the gym at the Kelley School. They wanted students to start the year with a clean cut look!
13 WHAM
Wegmans rolls out flu shot
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans now has the flu shot available at all pharmacy locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. You can stop by the pharmacy during normal business hours to get yours or schedule an appointment online.
13 WHAM
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rochester Light The Night - 9/23/22
At The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night we gather as a community to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams, and sponsors join together to bring light to the darkness of cancer. The funds raised by this community fund lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families. Join us in the fight to cure cancer Friday, September 23rd at Genesee Valley Park, 1000 East River Road, Rochester, NY.
13 WHAM
Hilton schools taking huge weight off parent's shoulders
Hilton, N.Y. — The start of a new school year means the need for new school supplies, but with the cost of everything still on the rise, those new supplies can really eat into a family's budget. According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to spend on...
13 WHAM
Memorial bike ride in Webster raises awareness on addiction
Webster, N.Y. — Turning pain into a mission to save lives. Dean Lucas lost his son, Lee, to addiction back in 2016. Since then, he's been hosting an annual memorial bike ride to honor his son's life, and raise awareness to the dangers of addiction. "I lost my child...
13 WHAM
Tribute ride to honor fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — A tribute ride for a fallen officer commenced on Sunday at the Perinton Town Hall and Community Center. The event has been organized to honor the memory of fallen Rochester Police Department Officer and Fairport resident, Anthony Mazurkiewicz. A 29-year veteran of the police force, Anthony...
13 WHAM
Skate to End Hate: Charity festival raises funds for suicide prevention
Rochester, N.Y. — The Skate to End Hate charity festival raising funds to help prevent suicide started at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The charity festival includes rock climbing at Roc Ventures and skateboarding at Breaking Free Indoor Skate Park. "Just make sure everyone feels safe and has someone to...
13 WHAM
Little Italy Festival hosts outdoor Catholic Mass Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Little Italy Festival held its first ever outdoor Catholic Mass at Parcel 5 on Saturday. The Catholic holy Mass was celebrated by Father Bob Worth of Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish. It also included readings by religious community leaders of other faiths. All cultures and...
13 WHAM
More drought relief possible Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - WNY will see another opportunity for needed rainfall to start the work week Monday. A large and slow moving area of low pressure will pass directly overhead of the region Monday and Monday night. The end result will be more scattered showers and thundershowers, especially for...
13 WHAM
Two occupied houses shot overnight in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating two separate house shootings from overnight Sunday. Officers first responded to Thurston Road for a ShotSpotter Activation at 12:48 a.m. Officers say they located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area and an occupied house had been struck multiple...
13 WHAM
Fundraiser in Hamlin raises money to give Vietnam Veteran a proper burial
Hamlin, N.Y. — The Hamlin community came together to help a Vietnam Veteran to have a proper burial on Sunday. Paul D. Burley, 72, of Hamlin, passed away on October 26, 2021. He grew up in Albion, served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 and he was deployed during...
13 WHAM
More Showers Today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing a lack of rain across the area this summer, some much-needed rain has been making its way through the region. We'll continue to see some rain occasionally pass through the area today. It won't be a steady rain for all day, but the risk of rain will at least linger for much of the day, allowing for some showers. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
13 WHAM
Two killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
Pembroke, N.Y. — Two people are dead - including a woman from Rochester after a pickup truck hit a bridge Sunday. Police say a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver left the road and drove through a grassy area until they hit the Slusser Road bridge.
13 WHAM
Pedestrian hit and killed on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Glide Street after 3:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, a 37 year-old man from Rochester was suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life saving...
13 WHAM
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing man from Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Police say Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy blue...
13 WHAM
Rochester up to 50 homicides days after extension of state of emergency over gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester reached 50 homicides on the year this weekend, just days after Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency to combat gun violence. Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Olean Street overnight Sunday. Less than...
13 WHAM
Tik Tok viral video leading to more car thefts
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton police are warning drivers about a viral trend on Tik Tok they say is leading to more car thefts. Police say a juvenile is in custody and more arrests could be made after four stolen vehicles were recovered over the weekend. Tik Tok is a...
13 WHAM
Man dies after being struck on the Inner Loop in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Inner Loop in the city of Rochester at 3:30 a.m. Troopers say the man was walking into the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was stuck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.
