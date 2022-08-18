One of Netflix's most popularly successful genres is the psychological thriller limited series that prioritizes twists over everything else, such as believable characters or a story that makes sense. The latest is Echoes, which, like last year's crappy late-summer hit Clickbait, is written by Australians but set in America. It stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of twins who secretly swap back and forth between each other's lives, but then one of them goes missing. It's No. 1 on Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, August 22, a spot it ascended to over the weekend after being released on Friday.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 HOURS AGO