ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 9

Erlinda Weathersby
4d ago

I enjoy the food and its ambiance along with the charming hospitality of Chef Apuzzo! Best wishes for your new adventures 🙏🏽⚜️

Reply
3
Manuel Ochoa
4d ago

Please, don't change anything about this restaurant! I went there a few times but what I remember this place from my high school days.... It's a landmark in Metairie!!! the food is amazing!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Memories of Katrina, part one

The apartment we picked out was in Metairie, less than a 20-minute drive from New Orleans, where I had a part-time job at a coffee shop in a hospital and the seminary where Kyle and I planned to attend. We were on the second floor of a three-story building. Our neighbor right above us carried a gun tucked into his pants and walked a Chihuahua, which is just about as New Orleans as you can get.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Metairie, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Metairie, LA
Lifestyle
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

Sipping wine to benefit Northshore Humane canines

The “Fine Wines for Canines” charity dinner and wine pairing to benefit the Northshore Humane Society was recently held at Tchefuncte’s Restaurant overlooking Madisonville’s beautiful scenic river. Amid the stunning backdrop of the Tchefuncte River, a sold-out crowd sipped and socialized before heading to tables to enjoy a four-course tasting paired with exquisite wines. A silent auction capped off the event, which was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Up next for the Humane Society is their “Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala” on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. Along with the music of Four Unplugged, the yacht-themed event will feature premium food and beverages, as well as live and silent auctions. For more information on tickets, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Press Club Awards, Louisiana Landmarks, Rotary Club of New Orleans

For its 64th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala, the Press Club of New Orleans booked areas in The Higgins Hotel at The National WWII Museum. Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman of The Times-Picayune received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as did, posthumously, Nancy Parker, Fox 8 anchor and reporter. She was represented by her husband, Glynn Boyd, who accepted her award. The In Memoriam acknowledgment went to the late Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III, founder of The Ehrhardt Group “with his beloved wife, Pia.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink
NOLA.com

New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans

Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to go for happy hour

We love our food here in southeast Louisiana, and there’s always somewhere different to try. We also love libations. If you’re looking for a great happy hour deal, our friend Ian McNulty has some suggestions for you.
NOLA.com

It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell

It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops

As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Anselm Catholics celebrate the jewel that is Madisonville

St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.
MADISONVILLE, LA
travelexperta.com

PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys

New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Trina Edwards talks about her engagement to John Alario, forecasters track a disturbance in the Atlantic and the Saints' Blake Gillikin gets a notice for a random drug test after his 81-yarder. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Trina Edwards on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy