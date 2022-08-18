Read full article on original website
Zapata County receives equipment to dredge parts of Falcon Lake
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The equipment has arrived in Zapata that will help bring more water to the community. This past week, long reach excavators were brought in to start the dredging of Falcon Lake. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell says the lake did rise by about two feet with...
Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues. On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo. Commissioner...
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s day one for the Binational Education Week held by the Mexican Consulate. If your or someone you know would like to further their education, the consulate will be offering a variety of services this week from Monday to Friday. The consulate will be giving...
Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera. Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive. The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross...
French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America. Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family. Last...
City of Laredo to resume construction on Century City project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will resume construction on a project that had been paused for months due to certain violations. Since March, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers. City crews had been working to improve the drainage system in the area...
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo nail artist is taking the beauty industry by storm with her press-on nails which have been worn by some of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Erika Palacios’ nail designs have garnered her thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and have...
Rain chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning it’s going to be an active week with rain chances increasing midweek . Today partly cloudy with a high of 102 feeling like 109. A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints produce heat index values of 105 to 109 some spot could reach 110.
Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a photo contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage foundation invited the community to participate in a photo contest that will feature historical landmarks. It is their twelfth annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest. Anyone that wants to participate can snap some pictures that feature any historic landmarks across...
Zapata County ISD welcomes new superintendent
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year brought a new superintendent for Zapata ISD. Dr. Bobby Trevino is no stranger to Zapata, she was born and raised in Zapata. Trevino says she is ready to take on her role and provide as many opportunities for the...
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things may be sunny now, but the rain could be making a comeback this weekend. The Emergency Operating Center is monitoring a weather system that is developing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is making its way to south Texas this weekend. According to Chief...
Zapata County; a small community with big crime
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata has a population of over 14,000 people; however, it’s a small community that has been experiencing some big crimes recently. From vehicle pursuits to drug busts and illegal border crossings; it’s an almost everyday occurrence seen by law enforcement in the area. Over...
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads. The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5. Officers will be...
