kgns.tv
Zapata County receives equipment to dredge parts of Falcon Lake
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The equipment has arrived in Zapata that will help bring more water to the community. This past week, long reach excavators were brought in to start the dredging of Falcon Lake. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell says the lake did rise by about two feet with...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to resume construction on Century City project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will resume construction on a project that had been paused for months due to certain violations. Since March, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers. City crews had been working to improve the drainage system in the area...
kgns.tv
Rain chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning it’s going to be an active week with rain chances increasing midweek . Today partly cloudy with a high of 102 feeling like 109. A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints produce heat index values of 105 to 109 some spot could reach 110.
kgns.tv
Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera. Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive. The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads. The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5. Officers will be...
kgns.tv
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things may be sunny now, but the rain could be making a comeback this weekend. The Emergency Operating Center is monitoring a weather system that is developing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is making its way to south Texas this weekend. According to Chief...
kgns.tv
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
kgns.tv
Zapata County; a small community with big crime
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata has a population of over 14,000 people; however, it’s a small community that has been experiencing some big crimes recently. From vehicle pursuits to drug busts and illegal border crossings; it’s an almost everyday occurrence seen by law enforcement in the area. Over...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues. On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo. Commissioner...
kgns.tv
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo hosting End of Summer Pool Party
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation has been over for the past couple of weeks, the summer heat is still going strong, and the city is inviting the community to chill during its pool party!. This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department is hosting its End of Summer...
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
kgns.tv
Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a photo contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage foundation invited the community to participate in a photo contest that will feature historical landmarks. It is their twelfth annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest. Anyone that wants to participate can snap some pictures that feature any historic landmarks across...
kgns.tv
French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America. Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family. Last...
kgns.tv
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo nail artist is taking the beauty industry by storm with her press-on nails which have been worn by some of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Erika Palacios’ nail designs have garnered her thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and have...
kgns.tv
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s day one for the Binational Education Week held by the Mexican Consulate. If your or someone you know would like to further their education, the consulate will be offering a variety of services this week from Monday to Friday. The consulate will be giving...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
South Texas Blood & Tissue: community blood and platelet supply at risk
VICTORIA, Texas – The South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting blood drives this weekend in Victoria, Laredo and San Antonio. In addition to blood donors, the community needs platelet donors. Summer time can create a shortage of blood and platelet supply because there are fewer blood drives and...
