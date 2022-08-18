ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Famous 'First' Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County's famous firsts.
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023

From the Women's Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women's Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
New Jersey deli named among the country's best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it's Hobby's Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn't rank the delicatessens, so there's no way to know if it is considered the...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
NJ's best back-to-school deals

I always say "August knows itself." That means that the day you flip the calendar from July 31 to August 1st, you start to feel the change in the air. Literally. It's unfortunately that time of year when we pack up the beach chairs and start packing our kids backpacks.
EDUCATION
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park's lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant's national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People's Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
