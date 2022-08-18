Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Everything you need to know for the primary election
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — More than two million Floridians have cast their ballots ahead of the primary election day Tuesday. Polls are open all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Before you go, a few things to know check your registration status online, see what your sample ballot looks like and if you’re coming in person bring your photo ID, that could be anything from your driver’s license to a credit card.
cw34.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
