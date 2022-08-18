Read full article on original website
KTLO
Ozark County man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill female
Jeffrey Pine (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her. After a short standoff, Jeffrey Pine of Pontiac was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree stalking. According to the probable cause statement,...
KTLO
Arrest warrant issued for man who was no show for court session
A man claiming to be homeless was arrested after being caught sleeping in a building in early July has now been declared a fugitive. Twenty-eight-year-old Gaberial McCasland of Mountain Home was scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court recently, but failed to show and an arrest warrant was ordered.
houstonherald.com
Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
houstonherald.com
One arrested on DWI, speeding charges, patrol says
A 22-year-old Arkansas man was charged with two offenses late Saturday night and taken to the Cabool Police Station. Suhas Jannu, 22, of Jonesboro, was cited with DWI – first offense and speeding. He was processed and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
krcgtv.com
Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County
The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
myozarksonline.com
Search warrant on Amy Drive
2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested Sunday by state highway patrol
A Houston man was arrested early Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jacob L. Cantrell, 20, is charged with DWI – first offense. He is held at the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
‘Cold Justice’ episode featuring Texas County case to air next month
The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10. Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3...
KTLO
Argument over missing e-cigarette leads to charges against woman for assaulting her granddaughter
An Izard County woman has been arrested for assaulting her granddaughter during an argument over a missing e-cigarette and refusing to let another relative answer the door when law enforcement arrived. Four charges, including two felonies, have been filed against 66-year-old Janice Joan Elumbaugh of Pineville. According to the probable...
houstonherald.com
Fugitive from out of state arrested Friday night in Texas County
A fugitive from out of state was arrested Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keith R. Langston, 55, of Center Point, Ala., was arrested. He also was charged with the speeding. He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
KTLO
Mountain Home woman arrested for fight with neighbor, breaks coffee pot on officer
A Mountain Home woman has been arrested for a fight with a neighbor and picked up additional charges when she fought with officers and broke a glass coffee pot on one of them. Thirty-one-year-old Chanell Wilson picked up six charges for the two incidents, including one felony. According to the...
KTLO
Not guilty plea entered by man charged with keeping a gambling house
The listed owner of “Internet lounges” in Mountain Home and Harrison entered a not guilty plea in Baxter County Circuit Court August 8 to a charge of keeping a gambling house. He is expected to face the same charge in Harrison. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Scallorn of Green Forest was...
KTLO
3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
howellcountynews.com
Mtn. View woman charged with shooting
A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident south of Licking, patrol says
Two people were injured Saturday night in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2016 BMW X5 was driven by Houjin Zheng, 39, of West Plains, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63 and overturned. A 6-year-old girl was...
KTLO
Drug charge guilty plea sends woman to prison for five years
A woman arrested in July last year by officers checking on what was described as “suspicious activity” at the Mountain Home Inn appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled guilty to drug-related charges against her. Forty-one-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home was sentenced to five...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat
Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
KTLO
West Plains school staff members charged with assault of student
The Howell County prosecutor has charged six staff members of Ozarks Horizon State School in West Plains with assaulting a 13-year-old child with autism.According to a report from KYTV, the staff members being investigated in the case include Varnella Burges, Barbara Stark, Cheryl Silva, Teresia Huddlestone, Barbara Bakers and Karen Gore.
