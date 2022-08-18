This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO