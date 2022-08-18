Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama GE workers look to unionize Auburn aviation plant
Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with IUE-CWA. They said it is part of a national effort to organize at GE plants across the country, and comes amid unionization efforts at other large companies like Amazon and Starbucks.
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Shelby Baptist Medical Center to open $6 million cardiovascular unit in December
Alabaster’s Shelby Baptist Medical Center plans to open a new, $6 million cardiovascular unit in December. With six ICU beds and eight step-down beds, the unit will be located on the second floor of the main hospital building. As part of the design, the intensive care unit will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
Bham Now
9 insider tips for new college students in Birmingham, including where to shop, park + eat
New to The Magic City? From where to get groceries to free attractions, we got you covered. Keep reading to learn all the ins and outs that every new person in Birmingham needs. Where to grocery shop. 1. Piggly Wiggly. @bhamnow. #NowPartner How are YOU going to celebrate this tasty...
Bham Now
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know
Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
Village Living
Residents say ALDOT's proposed 280 changes need tweaking
ALDOT engineers fielded an array of questions and complaints from concerned residents and commuters about the proposed changes to U.S. 280 during an open-house style public involvement meeting on Aug. 11. Starting at Hollywood Boulevard and ending at Cahaba River Road, the project would resurface and add an additional lane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelham mayor orders Travelodge emergency shut down, cites ‘health, safety and welfare’ threats
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters on Monday issued an emergency order to shut down the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle until further notice. On Aug. 11, the Pelham Fire Marshal did an inspection and found hazardous and unsafe conditions requiring an immediate emergency closure. Further investigation on Aug. 15 by the...
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
A small airplane crashed Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County but there were no injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District. The plane went down in a remote area on Wint Dunn Road near the community of Wiley about 25 miles north of Tuscaloosa.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
Bham Now
Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility
Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
wvtm13.com
Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters battled a large fire at a scrapyard in north Birmingham on Saturday. See video of the massive smoke plume above. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke....
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Liberty Park’s The Bray, a 700-acre mixed use development, looks to clear next hurdle
A large mixed-use development within Liberty Park will seek to clear another hurdle next month before Vestavia Hills city officials. The city’s planning and zoning commission has a meeting scheduled for Sept. 8 to hear a second amendment to the planning unit development (PUD) of Liberty Park in connection with The Bray, a 700-acre project which would include green space, retail, restaurants, medical and office space, as well as more than 600 single-family homes.
realtysouth.com
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3