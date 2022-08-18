Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record breaking start to the season for Big 22 Contenders
Watch the video to see of the early contenders for our WKBN Big 22
ysnlive.com
SPARTANS SHUT OUT SOUTH RANGE
BOARDMAN OH- In a matchup with two powerhouses in the area, timely scoring and lock down defense proved to be the key. Boardman managed to shut down South Range and come away with a 2-0 win. It’s the Spartans first win of the season. Goals for the Spartans were...
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS SERVE UP SEASON OPENING SWEEP
LIBERTY OH- It was time to get volleyball started in Liberty on Monday night. The experienced Leopard team matched their talents with Youngstown East in a backyard brawl. It was Liberty that proved too much for the Bears as they swept their way to victory (25-7 25-13 25-6) It was...
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS OFFENSE CRUISES PAST NEWTON FALLS
ATWATER OH- The Vikings traveled to Newton Falls Monday night in the season opener. The Vikings won 9-1 with goals from Kaira English (3), Mya Bennett (2), Sydney Jackson (1), Olivia Boyle (1), Rose Couts (1), and Kayla Thompson (1). Lilly Foster, Rose Couts, and Kaira English each had assists for the Vikings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN AND HOOVER END SCORELESS
BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans were held by North Canton Hoover in a 0-0 draw at Spartan Stadium. Despite generating 14 shots, 5 on target, none of them were able to find the back of the net. The draw brings our record to 0-1-1. Junior Sarah Blasco led the attack...
ysnlive.com
PALLONE PACKS A PUNCH
GIRARD OH- This is it. The last chance volleyball fans have to see Lauren Pallone play in a Girard uniform. She has dazzled on the volleyball courts over the years. Now, it’s time for her final season. Her, and her Indian teammates hope that it will be a year that they get to call themselves back to back NE8 champions. Pallone will be a massive part in the equation of Girard’s success. Her offense is second to none, and she certainly does not slack on defense either. She’ll be a leader through and through this season.
Columbiana County powers collide LIVE on Game of the Week
Salem's defense looks to play a key role in this week's game against the Beavers' high-powered offense.
ysnlive.com
RAIN WONT STOP THE RAMS
LAKE MILTON OH- The Rams (6-2,3-2) were able to beat the rain and Jackson Milton today 175-187. Ridge was paced by Trey Rigley 38, AJ Sandy 41, Chas Colantone 48, Jackson Geddes 48, Jack Gillie 49, Hayden Lengyel 54. Next up vs Howland tomorrow with Jackson-Milton again at Old Avalon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
LYTLE’S LAST RIDE
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview has seen a tremendous amount of success in volleyball in the recent past. One of the key cogs to their fantastic attack is senior Tara Lytle. Lytle has been on the varsity floor since her freshman season, and has gotten better every year. Now as a captain she looks to not only lead the team statistically, but verbally and emotionally as well.
ysnlive.com
NOTHING STOPS RED DEVILS IN SEASON OPENER
CAMPBELL OH- Excitement is building in Campbell for their volleyball program. The Red Devils return a lot of experience from last season. They got started on the right foot as they easily swept Valley Christian (25-8 25-9 25-13) Kendall Brunn finished with double digit kills to lead the Red Devils....
ysnlive.com
SPARTANS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER
BOARDMAN OH- The Boardman varsity volleyball team fell to an offensive North Canton Hoover team in 3 sets during their home opener in BHS gymnasium. After trailing the first two sets, the Spartans brought life back into their offense, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to take down the Vikings.
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN’S DOUBLE DOUBLE HIGHLIGHTS FALCONS IMPRESSIVE START
AUSTINTOWN OH- In one of many volleyball games to kick off the high school season, Austintown Fitch opened up their season on Saturday morning. Their opponents? A Federal League Foe in The Massillon Perry Panthers! These two teams last met in 2021 as a part of a tri-match in which Austintown won two sets to none.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
ysnlive.com
SALEM CLIPS EAGLES WINGS
SALEM OH- Salem Girls Soccer opened their season at Sebo Stadium with a 5-0 win over the United Eagles. Goals by Rylee Hutton (hat trick), Abbie Davidson and Captain Mikaylynn Murphy and assists from Hutton, Davidson and CeCe Perez paced the Lady Quakers attack. The defense played strong as a unit lead by Kaylee Carlisle in goal with their first shutout of the young season.
ysnlive.com
FITCH POSTS WIN OVER LIONS
AUSTINTOWN OH- The boys soccer team was victorious in their first match of the season, securing a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Saturday afternoon at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium. In the process they provided new head coach, Anthony James with his first career at Fitch. Senior Nick...
ysnlive.com
ONE GOAL ENOUGH FOR QUAKERS
SALEM OH- After a hard fought 80 minutes of soccer, by both United and Salem, Salem comes out on top with a score of 1-0. Salems defense played very well, holding off United’s attack the whole game. Colin Reisen had 6 saves in goal. Lance Bailey scored the lone goal for Salem.
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS PROTECT HOME FIELD AGAINST LIVERPOOL
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Boys Soccer team started the season vs arch rival East Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in front of a large crowd at Fighting Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. The game did not disappoint as both teams goalies started hot by making key saves to keep the game scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game. That was until the Potters Wyatt McCune was able to get behind the Beavers defense and find the back of the night to put the visiting team up 1-0. This was short lived though as the Beavers Kaleb Mays was finally able to beat Potters goalie Malachi Reed to notch the score 1-1, where it would stand at half.
Comments / 0