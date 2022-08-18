TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Troup County say they are working several leads to try to find the man responsible for a reported rape at a church earlier this month. Investigators say it was around 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 when the victim was pulling into the driveway of a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A dark blue pick-up truck approached and asked her if she needed a ride. The woman refused help multiple times and the man sped off on Roanoke Road toward Fling Road.

