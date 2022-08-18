Read full article on original website
Suffering in silence. We really need to listen,love and support. Mental health is real. Trauma is real. Pain is real . Feeling hopeless is real.
So so sorry to hear this , I’ve followed her story hoping she would be found alive and safe , my condolences to the family
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
fox5atlanta.com
24 alleged gang members face 220 charges in metro-Atlanta celebrity home invasions, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Three men arrested in Miami face charges in Sandy Springs for allegedly targeting celebrity homes for burglaries. Police said 23-year-old Jeremy "J-Rock" Caldwell, 22-year-old Terryion Anderson and 18-year-old Jaylen Huff were arrested in Miami based on an investigation by Sandy Springs police regarding armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in metro Atlanta. Sandy Springs detectives went to Florida and confirmed the suspects were their wanted men.
Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, suspect facing charges, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police. They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m., where they located the victim, alert and breathing but with a gunshot wound. She was able to provide a description of a suspect and the direction he may have traveled in.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies follow up on dozens of tips in rape case at Troup County church
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Troup County say they are working several leads to try to find the man responsible for a reported rape at a church earlier this month. Investigators say it was around 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 when the victim was pulling into the driveway of a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A dark blue pick-up truck approached and asked her if she needed a ride. The woman refused help multiple times and the man sped off on Roanoke Road toward Fling Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained
ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
fox5atlanta.com
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales staying positive after being kidnapped, shot
ATLANTA - Fish Scales of the popular Atlanta-based music group Nappy Roots is on the mend. He said he's promising to return to the public eye soon after police said he was kidnapped at his Atlanta brewery and shot when he tried to escape last week. Atlanta police said two...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
fox5atlanta.com
Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on Midtown rainbow crosswalks granted bond, officials say
ATLANTA - A man accused of spray-painting hate symbols around Atlanta before being arrested after a SWAT standoff was granted bond, but remained in Fulton County Jail on Monday morning, officials said. Police said 30-year-old Jonah Sampson painted multiple swastikas on the Midtown rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
fox5atlanta.com
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
Atlanta police investigate officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Texaco gas station on Northside Drive and Greensferry Avenue. “We heard bop, bop, bop, bop,” Candie Green said. Green said she heard the gunshots on Saturday night near the Texaco gas station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
