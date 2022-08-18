ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

KHOU

By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go. “Last year was a...
NAVASOTA, TX
papercitymag.com

UH’s Dana Holgorsen Loves His Old Man Team — Age Isn’t Just a Number to Clayton Tune and the Coogs

University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is one of the most experienced players in college football. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Old is often thought of as a dirty word in sports. No one really wants to be called old in a world where many careers end before the age of 30. But college football is a little different. In the arena where Dana Holgorsen operates, maturity (both physically and mentally) can make a world of difference.
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma

Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
NORMAN, OK
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Dezeen

Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse

US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
thekatynews.com

Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair

Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School

“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Isaiah Washington in studio

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
HOUSTON, TX

