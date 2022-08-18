“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.

KATY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO