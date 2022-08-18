Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_com
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Here’s the preseason top 25 Texas high school football teams, according to MaxPreps
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state. So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are...
By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview
HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go. “Last year was a...
papercitymag.com
UH’s Dana Holgorsen Loves His Old Man Team — Age Isn’t Just a Number to Clayton Tune and the Coogs
University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is one of the most experienced players in college football. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Old is often thought of as a dirty word in sports. No one really wants to be called old in a world where many careers end before the age of 30. But college football is a little different. In the arena where Dana Holgorsen operates, maturity (both physically and mentally) can make a world of difference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
'Dedicated Houstonian' | Former Houston Texans president James Rootes dies, family says
HOUSTON — Former president of the Houston Texans, Jamey Rootes, has died. Rootes' wife, Melissa, shared the news on social media Monday, saying he had been dealing with mental health issues. Rootes died Sunday in Houston. "For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to...
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
WATCH: Sugar Land Space Cowboys set franchise record for most runs in 1 inning
SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had an unforgettable offensive explosion on Friday night. In a tied game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Astros AAA affiliate scored 17 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. A single by Alex De Goti drove in Korey...
Dezeen
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse
US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thekatynews.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair
Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
thekatynews.com
Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School
“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
myfoxzone.com
Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
Click2Houston.com
Isaiah Washington in studio
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
Comments / 0