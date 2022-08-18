Read full article on original website
In the second season of "911 Crisis Center," viewers are taken inside an emergency dispatch center and watch as the workers skillfully navigate life-threatening situations. True crime TV fans are used to seeing what happens during a criminal investigation — but what about before a deadly incident actually occurs? The world of emergency responders is explored in the Oxygen True Crime series "911 Crisis Center."
EXCLUSIVE: Sistas alumna Novi Brown and Terrell Carter (Empire) are set to star in horror thriller Alone In The Dark, a Tubi original movie set for premiere on Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service in October. Directed by Brant Daugherty, and co-written by Daugherty and wife, Kimberly Daugherty (A Christmas Movie Christmas), who also appears in the movie, Alone In The Dark revolves around a recent divorcée under house arrest who must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings. Brown plays Bri Collins, a recent divorcée who is under house arrest due to her ex-husband’s crimes. As she...
"I think it's a good time for young women in this industry to be putting their boss pants on and be taken seriously, for sure. I'm like, 'Hell yeah! Let's keep going!'"
“Cold Justice” returns with six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8/7c. The series will celebrate its landmark 100th episode in two parts on Oct. 1 and 8. From executive producers Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Magical Elves, “Cold Justice” follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives — Steve Spingola, Abbey Abbondandolo and Terri Hook — as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing valuable resources and skilled experts, the “Cold Justice” team works alongside local law enforcement from around the country and has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 55 arrests.
Rakim Mayers, AKA A$AP Rocky, was arrested in April after he and his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, returned from vacationing in Barbados. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has now officially charged him with assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Rap artist A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault in...
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday...
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
