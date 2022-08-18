ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'911 Crisis Center' Returns For Season 2 — Here's What To Know

In the second season of "911 Crisis Center," viewers are taken inside an emergency dispatch center and watch as the workers skillfully navigate life-threatening situations. True crime TV fans are used to seeing what happens during a criminal investigation — but what about before a deadly incident actually occurs? The world of emergency responders is explored in the Oxygen True Crime series "911 Crisis Center."
Horror Thriller ‘Alone In The Dark’ Starring Novi Brown & Terrell Carter Set At Tubi

EXCLUSIVE: Sistas alumna Novi Brown and Terrell Carter (Empire) are set to star in horror thriller Alone In The Dark, a Tubi original movie set for premiere on Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service in October. Directed by Brant Daugherty, and co-written by Daugherty and wife, Kimberly Daugherty (A Christmas Movie Christmas), who also appears in the movie, Alone In The Dark revolves around a recent divorcée under house arrest who must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings. Brown plays Bri Collins, a recent divorcée who is under house arrest due to her ex-husband’s crimes. As she...
'Cold Justice' Is Returning With All New Episodes — Take A Sneak Peek At The Cases

“Cold Justice” returns with six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8/7c. The series will celebrate its landmark 100th episode in two parts on Oct. 1 and 8. From executive producers Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Magical Elves, “Cold Justice” follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives — Steve Spingola, Abbey Abbondandolo and Terri Hook — as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing valuable resources and skilled experts, the “Cold Justice” team works alongside local law enforcement from around the country and has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 55 arrests.
