“Cold Justice” returns with six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8/7c. The series will celebrate its landmark 100th episode in two parts on Oct. 1 and 8. From executive producers Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Magical Elves, “Cold Justice” follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives — Steve Spingola, Abbey Abbondandolo and Terri Hook — as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing valuable resources and skilled experts, the “Cold Justice” team works alongside local law enforcement from around the country and has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 55 arrests.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO