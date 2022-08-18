Commissioners confirm election, juvenile probation budget

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court held a special meeting on Thursday where they approved plans for the November election and the budget for the Ector County Youth Center.

Three agenda items were unanimously approved by the commissioners’ court at the Ector County Administration Building Annex located in Room 120 at 1010 E. Eighth St. in Odessa.

Kevin Mann spoke to the commissioners about his proposal that would have given all staff — with the exception of receptionist, secretary, administrative assistant and nurse — a two step raise instead of the 4% raise and a one-time cost-of-living adjustment check plus the ability to hire three additional staff members.

The commissioners discussed the request and the two-step raise was ultimately denied by the court. The commissioners approved the hiring of three additional staff members.

All departments throughout the county will receive a 4% raise and the COLA check. Ector County Judge Debi Hays said it was important for the court to stay consistent.

“One thing that we wanted to do as a court was be consistent with other department heads and other elected officials county wide,” she said. “That’s what the court adopted today.”

The commissioners approved the proposed juvenile probation department budget, which included Mann being able to hire three additional staff members. Mann said there are currently 19 staff members.

Mann said the three hires will all be direct care detention staff. He said that will take a burden off current employees, who are working six days a week. Mann said the additional staff will allow current employees to have two days off per week.

“It gives us a cushion if we ever have staff leave or resign or whatever it is,” Mann said. “There is still COVID out there, so if staff members are sick and they can’t come to work we have that cushion as well. We are pulling staff into different sections. Our intake unit does field services like court summons and all visits. We aren’t able to do field services right now because those staff are needed on the floor. These three coming in will free up those field service staff to get back on the community and check on kids.”

Hays said she knew how critical it was for the youth center to be able to hire additional staff.

“I know their current staff is overworked,” she said. “This will help free up staff, so they aren’t having to work more than eight hours a shift.”

Mann said, as of Thursday afternoon, the youth center had nine juveniles. He said that number is usually low during the summer, but he said once the calendar nears October more juveniles will be at the youth center. He said there are also six juveniles out on post adjudication to other facilities throughout the state.

The court also:

>> Approved the amended joint election resolution for the general election, the City of Odessa and the Ector County Utility District Election to be held Nov. 8, 2022, and possibly a Runoff Election for the City of Odessa to be held in December 2022 to be contracted with Ector County Election Administrator.

>> Approved Amended Legal Notice of General, the City of Odessa and the Ector County Utility District Election, Amended Ector County Early Voting Schedule, and Amended Election Day Voting Centers.

>> Approved the Proposed 2022-2023 Budget for the Juvenile Probation Department.