GOSHEN — The Paul Steury for Congress campaign is excited to announce the opening of a headquarters in downtown Goshen. With the support of the community, the campaign has chosen to locate in downtown Goshen to support the headquarters’ neighbors and local business owners. Steury is a resident of Goshen, and the location is convenient to most of Congressional District 2, which Steury is seeking to represent.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO