BMV Hearing Tuesday, Aug 23 On Proposal To Close Nappanee BMV Branch
NAPPANEE — Notification has been received from Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce there will be a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV Branch, 219 W. Market St., Nappanee. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins stated the following, according to the chamber email,...
Congressional Candidate Paul Steury Opening Office In Goshen
GOSHEN — The Paul Steury for Congress campaign is excited to announce the opening of a headquarters in downtown Goshen. With the support of the community, the campaign has chosen to locate in downtown Goshen to support the headquarters’ neighbors and local business owners. Steury is a resident of Goshen, and the location is convenient to most of Congressional District 2, which Steury is seeking to represent.
Tour Pisgah Marsh With Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — Scott Fetters, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will join the Syracuse Public Library’s In the Garden group on its tour of Pisgah Marsh and Boardwalk at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Fetters planted the wildflowers at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s...
Mary Thompson — PENDING
Mary Thompson, age 88, Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Russell Foreman Jr.
Russell Foreman Jr., 70, Warsaw, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Russell was born July 20, 1952, in Warsaw, the son Russell Foreman Sr. and Peggy (Hedington) Foreman-Holmes. He was united in marriage to Vickie (Kauffman) Foreman on March 26, 1977, in Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, West Crystal Lake Road, west of North CR 650W, Warsaw. Driver: Abbigayle R. Miller, 23, East Walnut Street, Akron. Miller was traveling west on Crystal Lake Road when an animal entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Hartley-Colglazer, Campbell Honored With Chief Award
SYRACUSE — “It really means a lot to me,” said a tearful Janet Hartley-Colglazer. “I had a lot of these printed up. Never thought I’d get one.”. Hartley-Colglazer was a co-recipient of the 2022 Wawasee Property Owners Chief Award recipient, presented Saturday night, Aug. 20, at the annual WPOA dinner meeting aboard the SS Lillypad II. She recently stepped down as WPOA administrator.
Dewey Monroe Martin
Dewey Monroe Martin, 95, Bremen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Dewey was born on April 10, 1927. He is survived by three siblings, Mildred Leffert, Plymouth, June Pittman, Bremen, and Lowell Martin, Bremen. Mishler Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
UPDATE: Motorcycle, Vehicle Collide In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — An Indianapolis man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus vehicle accident in downtown Warsaw on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Richard D. Capps, 48, was transported by Lutheran EMS after suffering a leg injury in the wreck.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following incident:. 7:09 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 300 block West Section Street, Claypool. Danny L. Steinke reported possible fraud. Kosciusko County. Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 4800 block East CR...
Richard A. Knowlton
Richard A. Knowlton, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. He was born on Jan. 20, 1952 in LaPorte. He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Mike) Mucha, Plymouth, Tammy (Josh) Goins, LaPaz, Angela (Mike) Heiser, Elkhart, Rebecca (Mike) Tunis, Plymouth, and Robert (Donna) Knowlton, Howe; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Fannie ‘Fran’ Owens — UPDATED
Fannie ‘Fran’ Owens, a resident of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and previously of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in Casper, Wyo. She was 80 years old. Born in Middlefield, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 1941, Fran was born Fannie Hostetler. She was the daughter of the late Neal and Mary (Weaver) Hostetler.
Argos Teen Dies In Marshall County Crash
PLYMOUTH – A teenager from Argos died in a traffic accident Saturday. Emily J. Carr, 16, Argos, died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug. 20, at US 31 and 18h Road, south of Argos. The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s...
Betty Reaker
Betty J. Reaker, 93, formerly of Mishawaka, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Avon. She was born Sep. 25, 1928. On Oct. 2, 1949, she married Robert Reaker; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Michael) McNeely, Plainfield; and son, Jay Reaker, Michigan; three grandchildren;...
Austin Dancy
Austin Ray Dancy, 32, Ligonier, recently residing in Bainbridge, Ohio, died Aug. 18, 2022, at home in Bainbridge. He was born Oct. 14, 1989. Austin is survived by his son, Landyn Harvey; his father and stepmother, Michael and Teresa Dancy; siblings, Sarah Lynn Blevins, Kevin Michael Dancy and Ashley Nicole Dancy; and his fiancé, Bethany Ison.
Irene C. Kulcsar
Irene C. Kulcsar, 94, Bremen, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2022. Irene was born on April 20, 1928. Mishler Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
Betty Bennett
Betty L. Bennett, 89, lifelong resident of Lakeville, died at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Signature Health Care, Bremen. Betty was born April 15, 1933. On April 18, 1953, Betty and Arthur Bennett were married; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Jennie...
Emily Jean Carr
Emily Jean Carr, 16, Argos, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Emily was born on Nov. 21, 2005. Survivors include her parents, Lisa and John Carr, Argos; and brother John R. Carr, Argos. Earl-Grossman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Beverly J. ‘Bev’ Worth — UPDATED
Beverly J. “Bev” Worth, age 80, Warsaw, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at 5:53 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1942. On June 30, 1962, she married Jack Worth. He survives in Warsaw. Survivors also include a daughter, Elle...
Paul Leon Boos
Paul Leon Boos, 84, Akron, and formerly of Winamac, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Centre of Wabash. Paul was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Pulaski to the late Louis and Marie P. (Bond) Boos. He was a 1956 graduate of Winamac...
