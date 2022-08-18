ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

NI Protocol: Business consortium urge EU and UK to end impasse

A consortium of Northern Ireland business groups have told the EU and UK that urgent agreement is needed on the Northern Ireland Protocol. This comes as UK inflation hit a 40-year high. The NI Business Brexit Working Group said the two sides should redouble their efforts to end the impasse.
BBC

Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

Athletics icon Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo showing his signature victory celebration pose. The retired Jamaican sprinter submitted an application in the US last week. He is known globally for the move - in which he leans back and gestures to the sky - as he routinely...
BBC

Direct sales: 'My dream job turned into a nightmare'

Matt stood, phone in hand, taking photos of his hair on the floor. His topknot had just been cut off as a forfeit for losing out on a challenge to a colleague at the direct sales company for which he worked in 2018. Fail to make as many sales as...
