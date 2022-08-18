ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

94.3 The Point

New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
94.3 The Point

NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday

TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
94.3 The Point

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding

As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
94.3 The Point

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
94.3 The Point

NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
94.3 The Point

Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey

There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
94.3 The Point

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

