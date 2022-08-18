Read full article on original website
COVID vaccine rates are ‘stagnant’ in NJ nursing homes, group says
As the Garden State loosens restrictions and scratches mandates related to COVID-19, AARP New Jersey says coronavirus data suggest nursing homes need to remain a focus of health and other officials in the Garden State, so there are no unnecessary deaths. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more...
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday
TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
NYC’s congestion pricing plan could boost NJ Transit rail, bus ridership
More than 28 months after the pandemic began, NJ Transit is still seeing a lag in ridership, especially going into New York City, but the head of the agency says the numbers are continuing to get better. The biggest bright spot is the weekend. According to Kevin Corbett, president and...
NJ residents are wondering: Should you buy or sell? Spend or save?
Gas prices keep dropping, the stock market continues its upward trend and consumers are still spending money in New Jersey but what will happen next?. The Garden State’s top economist says it’s a hard question to answer because we continue to get mixed signals on a number of fronts.
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Animal tranquilizer being seen in new drug concoction on NJ streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
From Atlantic City, NJ To California: Viewing Habits Are Changing
The days of broadcast and cable television could be numbered. Viewer habits are changing very fast. For the first time ever, there are more streaming viewers versus broadcast and cable television viewers. This data comes directly from Nielsen, who is the gold standard when it comes to ratings and reviewing...
These scary NJ haunted attractions are now hiring for Halloween
New Jersey has some of the best haunted attractions in the country and if you enjoy getting dressed up and scaring people for fun, some of these haunts are looking to hire you. You might still be in summer mode — but the Halloween season is quickly approaching and while...
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/22
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15...
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
