Ghost's 2019 single "Mary on a Cross" is the latest rock song to go viral as a result of TikTok, and their fans appear to have some mixed reactions about it. The song, which was featured on the band's single Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, was used in a TikTok that was published at the end of July about — you guessed it — Stranger Things. The latest episodes of the show were released on Netflix in early July, and several songs have experienced a huge surge in popularity, including Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."

4 DAYS AGO