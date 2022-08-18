Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Crisis In The Classroom: School bus safety, what to know when a bus comes to a stop
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We are a week away from the first day of class for most of the Triad. This week, bus drivers are out and about, learning the routes ahead of the start of school on Monday. On traditional, yellow school buses, a driver would pull the knob...
abc45.com
Silver Alert in Winston-Salem for Thomas O'Neal Covington
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are seeking public assistance in locating Thomas O'Neal Covington. He is a 62 year-old, black male, 4’ 11”, 100 lbs. with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face. Covington was last seen in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Ave. Sunday morning, wearing black pajama pants with animal prints.
abc45.com
One Shot in Baker Road Assault
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday at 8:09 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Baker Road. Officers located one seriously-injured gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS. No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at...
abc45.com
Urban Loop opening soon
Greensboro — If you’re looking for a faster way to get to work or just a faster way to travel throughout Greensboro, you’re in luck because the Urban Loop will be opening lanes soon. North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the Urban Loop to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police investigate 21st homicide of the year
Winston-Salem Police responded to a another shooting at 2512 Sink St., early Saturday morning around 3:49 am. Prior to officers arriving on scene 29-year-old Andres Vargas was transported away from the scene in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Shortly after his arrival at the hospital, Vargas was pronounced dead.
abc45.com
One man dead and another man injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — On Saturday Winston-Salem Police responded to 800 E Devonshire St., in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found Jeffery Quiterio dead on the scene, they found another victim 20-year-old Ariel Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound. Vargas was transported to a local...
Comments / 0