sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton mayor arrested for OVI
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – New Boston Woman Arrested for Kidnapping a 7 and 10 Year Old
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles. Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the...
WSAZ
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies […]
WSAZ
Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
sciotopost.com
New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him.
WSAZ
Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate a robbery at a local cosmetics store in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags full of merchandise, and then pushed their way out of the store. Police obtained a description...
WSAZ
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
wchstv.com
Marshall students return to class as university puts a big emphasis on pedestrian safety
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jada Stutts, a sophomore at Marshall University, is now back to her daily walks across 3rd Avenue to get to class. However, this year, she noticed the big changes quickly. “The first thing I’ve noticed is the big sign down here that says the new...
Fox 19
Pike County Massacre: Prosecutors reach jury pool goal for upcoming trial of eldest Wagner son
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The final jury pool stands at 50 with potential jurors still being questioned for the upcoming murder trial of George Wagner IV in the 2016 execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in rural southeastern Ohio. The killings are the state’s biggest and...
